SPJIMR PGPDM Batch 27: Building leaders for the development sector

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) welcomed Batch 27 of its Postgraduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM), reaffirming its commitment to shaping professionals who lead with purpose and impact in India's development sector. The inaugural ceremony, held at the SPJIMR campus, brought together distinguished speakers, faculty members, and a vibrant cohort of 37 professionals representing 13 Indian states. With nearly 50% female participation and an average work experience of eight years, this diverse cohort is well positioned to address complex development challenges with fresh insight and managerial rigour. In his welcome address, Prof. Tanojkumar Meshram, Chairperson, PGPDM, highlighted that, ''The PGPDM classroom is a safe and liberating space where education transcends technical skills to shape your worldview, ensuring that nothing you learn is purely theoretical; it is grounded in reality and designed for sustainable, real-world change.'' He emphasised how the PGPDM's curriculum and pedagogy emphasise the emancipatory potential of education. Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, delivered an engaging address, emphasising that PGPDM Batch 27 brings together participants from NGOs, CSR, corporate organisations and government. He highlighted how non-profit organisations must cherish this diversity, celebrate one another's accomplishments, learn collectively, and contribute wherever meaningful collaboration is possible. Chief guest Sachin Shende, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur, shared several stories from his on-the-ground experiences at the RBI, particularly in promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). He highlighted why development professionals must focus on capable intermediaries to bridge the gap between government, business and society. Shri Shende said, ''It is not only about lighting the lamp at the inaugural event but also about lighting the intent. Intent is good but it must be backed by discipline, skills, and capable intermediaries.'' He congratulated the new participants for taking a significant step towards building capacity that is crucial for designing and strengthening such intermediaries at scale. SPJIMR's Postgraduate Programme in Development Management is India's only internationally accredited development management programme by EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA-the prestigious 'Triple Crown' of global excellence. The programme blends academic excellence with practice-oriented learning to empower professionals across NGOs, CSR arms, foundations, and government-linked development organisations. As Batch 27 embarks on its transformative academic journey, SPJIMR reiterates its commitment to nurturing leaders capable of designing and lead impactful development initiatives that address the urgent needs of India's most underserved communities. About SPJIMR Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. Visit SPJIMR.org for more information. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896222/5639305/SPJIMR_Logo_1.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)