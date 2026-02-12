Left Menu

Rajasthan ensuring food security of every needy person: Minister

Replying to a question raised by MLA Pitram Singh Kala, Godara said that an advertisement was issued on June 12 last year to fill 11 vacant fair price shops in the Pilani assembly constituency. Of these, authorisation letters have already been issued for four shops, while authorisation for two more will be issued once computer certificates are received, he said.

12-02-2026
Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara on Thursday said that food security of every needy person in the state is being ensured. He informed the house that under the National Food Security Scheme, the norm for opening a new fair price shop is one shop for 500 ration cards or 2,000 units. ''However, through a departmental order dated May 10, 2025, district collectors have been authorised to relax these norms in public interest, considering geographical conditions and actual demand,'' he said. Replying to a question raised by MLA Pitram Singh Kala, Godara said that an advertisement was issued on June 12 last year to fill 11 vacant fair price shops in the Pilani assembly constituency. Of these, authorisation letters have already been issued for four shops, while authorisation for two more will be issued once computer certificates are received, he said.

