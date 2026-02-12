Suitcase thrown into 'kund' explodes in Rajasthan's Sikar; police launch probe

Panic gripped Ganeshwar Teerth in Rajasthan's Sikar district exploded on Thursday after a suitcase thrown into a kund (small water body) by two unidentified men exploded, police said. The incident occurred at the pilgrimage site where renovation work was going on. Deputy SP Sushil Mann said the two men fled after throwing the suitcase into the water body. An explosion occurred immediately after the suitcase hit the water, causing smoke to spread across the area. Labourers at the site informed the local residents, who then called the police. Mann said three packets of salts were found inside the suitcase. ''Efforts are going on to identify and detain the accused,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)