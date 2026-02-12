Left Menu

Coaching class employee assaulted for `troubling' Marathi-speaking students; case registered

A case has been registered against six MNS supporters in Maharashtras Nashik city for allegedly assaulting and threatening a staff member of a coaching class chain for forcing students to speak in Hindi. A group of men entered the coaching class and allegedly slapped Abhinav Kumar, accusing him of troubling Marathi-speaking students and forcing them to speak in Hindi.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:15 IST
A case has been registered against six MNS supporters in Maharashtra's Nashik city for allegedly assaulting and threatening a staff member of a coaching class chain for 'forcing' students to speak in Hindi. No arrest has been made in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday at a branch of Physics Wallah on Nashik's Sharanpur Road. A group of men entered the coaching class and allegedly slapped Abhinav Kumar, accusing him of troubling Marathi-speaking students and forcing them to speak in Hindi. The accused said they were Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists. All Hindi-speaking teachers should be asked to resign, they allegedly demanded. Upon a complaint filed by coaching class manager Yash Kumar Trivedi, a First Information Report was registered against six persons at Sarkarwada police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including 115 (2) (assault), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation). A notice was also issued to the accused and further probe was on, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

