EU eyes plan to deepen single market in March, accelerate capital markets union
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with EU leaders on how to mare the EU economy more competitive, von der Leyen also said the EU executive arm would push on with the long delayed capital markets union that would allow to invest more productively some 10 trillion euros of savings now languishing on bank accounts. "We agreed that we want to be done with phase one of the Savings and Investment Union, that includes market integration, supervision and securitization by June," von der Leyen said.
The European Commission will present in March a plan to deepen the European Union's single market of 450 million consumers and make it easier for companies to operate across the EU, the Commission's head Ursula von der Leyen said. Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with EU leaders on how to mare the EU economy more competitive, von der Leyen also said the EU executive arm would push on with the long delayed capital markets union that would allow to invest more productively some 10 trillion euros of savings now languishing on bank accounts.
"We agreed that we want to be done with phase one of the Savings and Investment Union, that includes market integration, supervision and securitization by June," von der Leyen said. If it is impossible to move forward quickly with all 27 EU countries at the same time, the EU would push on with the project in a smaller group, she said.
"If there is not sufficient progress by then, we will consider enhanced cooperation, that is that at least 9 Member States if they want to move forward faster," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says
NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says
Putin's children's commissioner says six kids to reunite with families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks Melania Trump
Centre Releases Second Installment of XV FC Untied Grants to Five States to Strengthen Rural Local Governance
European Commission: Chinese tariffs on EU dairy unwarranted, unjustified