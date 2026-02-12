Left Menu

Gurugram: Principal booked for assaulting Class 8 student, abusing his mother

A principal of a private school was booked for allegedly assaulting a Class eight student, abusing his mother here, police said on Thursday. An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station, police said on Thursday. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:36 IST
Gurugram: Principal booked for assaulting Class 8 student, abusing his mother
  • Country:
  • India

A principal of a private school was booked for allegedly assaulting a Class eight student, abusing his mother here, police said on Thursday. However, the principal and teacher accused the student of sending messages via Instagram, police said. An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station, police said on Thursday. The child's mother, a resident of Riyan enclave, Bhondsi, in her complaint, alleged that on the morning of January 28, she received a call from the school informing her that her child had been injured. She alleged that when she reached the school, the school principal verbally abused her, the complainant said. She further said that her son was assaulted even in her presence. The mother and son were also threatened with imprisonment. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station. A senior police officer said that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised crime

South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised c...

 Global
2
Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injured

Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injure...

 India
3
Brazil to decide by mid-year whether to complete Angra 3 nuclear project

Brazil to decide by mid-year whether to complete Angra 3 nuclear project

Global
4
UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026