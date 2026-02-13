UPDATE 1-NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says

NATO states have announced hundreds ‌of millions of dollars of support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements ‌List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with ‌U.S. weapons, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

The NATO ⁠secretary ​general ⁠thanked the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Sweden ⁠and Lithuania for their contributions and ​said he expected more pledges ⁠soon, without naming specific countries. Speaking at a ⁠joint ​press briefing with the British, German and Ukrainian defence ⁠ministers, Rutte did not give ⁠a ⁠specific figure for the support.

