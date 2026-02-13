Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen defends carbon market after leaders' criticism

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:14 IST
EU's von der Leyen defends carbon market after leaders' criticism
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The ​European Union's emissions ​trading system (ETS) has "clear ‌benefits" and ​existing safeguards to modulate the carbon price if ‌it rises too high, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, after ‌some government leaders called for the ‌system to be revised.

"The emission trading system has clear benefits...The ETS has also elements that if ⁠the ​price ⁠for whatever reason is going too high, or ⁠the economic circumstances are tough, that you ​can with the 'market stability reserve', modulate the ⁠price," von der Leyen told a news conference ⁠after ​a summit of EU government leaders.

The EU will look into these elements ⁠in its review of the ETS, planned for ⁠the ⁠third quarter of the year, von der Leyen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-Money Valuation

BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-...

 Global
2
US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

 United States
3
Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itself

Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itse...

 Germany
4
Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, says UNICEF

Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, sa...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026