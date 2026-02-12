Left Menu

IIT Bhubaneswar emerges as 'semiconductor hub': Odisha Minister

Odishas Electronics Information Technology EIT Minister Mukesh Mahaling Thursday said Indian Institute of Technology IIT Bhubaneswar is now moving decisively towards becoming a semiconductor hub.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:37 IST
Odisha's Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT) Minister Mukesh Mahaling Thursday said Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar is now moving decisively towards becoming a ''semiconductor hub''. The minister said this while addressing a function marking the 18th Foundation Day of the premier institute in the state. ''IIT Bhubaneswar is deeply involved in high-end research, innovation, and exchange of ideas with industry, and is now moving decisively towards becoming a Power Semiconductor Hub,'' the minister said. Noting that Odisha is in the process of emerging as a semiconductor hub, Mahaling said major projects, including a SicSem Semiconductor Unit, SDM Park, and Namo Semiconductor Lab, are strengthening academia–industry collaboration. Alongside, focused investments in Artificial Intelligence, data centres, and GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) will position Odisha as a leading technology and innovation ecosystem, contributing to a self-reliant India and the vision of a developed India by 2047, he said. Addressing the gathering, Saroj Patnaik, Chairman, Patnaik Group of Industries and Trustee, Rabisons Foundation, said, ''Technology is rapidly transforming society, from healthcare to energy, and institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar are at the forefront of this change. ''While AI and automation are redefining jobs, they are also creating new opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation. I encourage students to leverage IIT Bhubaneswar's research ecosystem, take informed risks, and build solutions that drive India's industrial and social progress.'' Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, said the institute has evolved into a vibrant campus centred on learning halls, advanced research, and innovation-driven education. The research and entrepreneurship park being constructed by IIT Bhubaneswar in the third phase and Odisha government's 223-acre semiconductor and electronic system design manufacturing park slated to come up next to the campus will strengthen industry–academia collaboration significantly and contribute meaningfully to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he said.

