VFS Global Foundation opens 5th skill training centre in Chandigarh

The centre will offer Certificate Programmes in Tourism Management, Hospitality Management and Retail Management, which have been structured by VFS Global Academy, the Foundations knowledge partner, to provide students with future-ready training, career guidance and practical skills to help them transition confidently into employment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:58 IST
VFS Global Foundation on Friday said it has opened its fifth skill training centre in the country in Chandigarh, which aims to train 80 students from the marginalised communities in the first one year. The first batch will include 25 students, who have already been enrolled, and the goal is to train over 80 students through the foundation this year, VFS Global said in a statement. The centre will offer Certificate Programmes in Tourism Management, Hospitality Management and Retail Management, which have been structured by VFS Global Academy, the Foundation's knowledge partner, to provide students with future-ready training, career guidance and practical skills to help them transition confidently into employment. ''Through this centre, we are enabling young people from disadvantaged communities to gain skills that lead to meaningful employment and lasting confidence. By bringing the expertise of VFS Global Academy to this initiative, we hope to create opportunities that can uplift families and strengthen communities. Our ambition is to reach thousands of students across India through the Foundation's work,'' Neetu Wadhawan, Deputy CHRO, VFS Global and Director, VFS Global Foundation, said.

