Strengthening Rajasthan's Future Workforce: Collaborative Skilling Ventures

The Centre and Rajasthan government are collaborating to accelerate approvals and deepen industry engagement to enhance skilling initiatives' placement outcomes. The focus is on setting up two Skill India International Centres, upgrading ITIs, and promoting apprenticeships under PM-SETU, enhancing Rajasthan's role in India's skilling mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:14 IST
The Centre and Rajasthan government convened on Friday to expedite pending approvals and bolster governance frameworks. This move aims to enhance placement outcomes for skilling initiatives, reflecting a shared commitment to developing a competitive workforce. The meeting, led by Minister Jayant Chaudhary, focused on deepening Centre-state collaboration across various programs.

A major point of discussion was the establishment of two Skill India International Centres in Rajasthan and implementing the PM Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme. Key ITI clusters have been identified within the state to align training with regional industrial demand, marking a significant step in advancing the skilling mission.

Rajasthan, with its vast network of ITIs, plays a pivotal role in India's skilling ecosystem. With over 1,500 ITIs and high apprenticeship engagement, the state is poised for substantial growth. Future phases will focus on quality enhancement, strengthening industry partnerships, and ensuring employment outcomes aligning modern skills with traditional sectors.

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

