Trump Administration Unfreezes Funds for Hudson Tunnel Project

The Trump administration has freed an additional $77 million for the Hudson Tunnel Project, totaling $107 million in released funds. This move comes after New York and New Jersey took legal action due to earlier funding refusals. Construction is currently paused as efforts are made to resume work.

Updated: 17-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:03 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced the release of an additional $77 million in frozen federal funding for the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made this announcement on Tuesday, marking a significant development in the stalled infrastructure initiative.

Previously, New York and New Jersey had taken legal action against the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) after it withheld $205 million allocated for the project since October 1. In a bid to overcome the impasse, the Gateway Development Commission expressed its commitment to expedite the resumption of construction.

Despite the recent release of $30 million last Friday, bringing the total to $107 million, construction remains paused. The commission is actively working to get workers back on the job to resume some construction activities as soon as possible, underscoring the project's pivotal role in regional transportation infrastructure.

