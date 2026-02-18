Left Menu

Tragedy at FJMU: Exam Stress Claims Another Life

Fareeha Afrahim, a 22-year-old MBBS student at Fatima Jinnah Medical University in Lahore, died by suicide after allegedly jumping from her hostel's fourth floor. Under stress due to exams, she was the third student in recent months to attempt this. The university has suspended activities and launched an inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in Lahore, where a 22-year-old MBBS student is said to have died by suicide due to exam-related stress.

The student, Fareeha Afrahim, reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of her hostel building on Tuesday night. Despite being rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she did not survive her injuries.

In response, FJMU has suspended all educational activities and a five-member fact-finding panel has been established to investigate. Alarmingly, this marks the third such incident in the region over recent months, prompting growing concern over student mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

