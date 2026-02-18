Tragedy at FJMU: Exam Stress Claims Another Life

A tragic incident unfolded at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in Lahore, where a 22-year-old MBBS student is said to have died by suicide due to exam-related stress.

The student, Fareeha Afrahim, reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of her hostel building on Tuesday night. Despite being rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she did not survive her injuries.

In response, FJMU has suspended all educational activities and a five-member fact-finding panel has been established to investigate. Alarmingly, this marks the third such incident in the region over recent months, prompting growing concern over student mental health.

