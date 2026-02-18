Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

A 17-year-old girl named Lakshmi Sen allegedly committed suicide due to exam-related stress in Ayodhya's Rampur Babuan village. Lakshmi, a student at Gayatri Vidya Mandir, was reportedly stressed about her upcoming Class 12 exams. Police are investigating, and a post-mortem will determine further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl in Rampur Babuan village reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday, allegedly due to stress over her upcoming Class 12 exams, local authorities revealed. Identified as Lakshmi Sen, the student had been exhibiting signs of distress in the days leading up to her exams.

According to family members, Lakshmi had secluded herself in her room on Tuesday night under the guise of studying. She did not emerge for an extended period, prompting family members to check on her, only to find that she had taken her life.

Authorities, led by Baldirai Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar, have deemed it a suspected suicide. A police team has taken her body into custody for a post-mortem examination, with further actions pending the results of the investigation.

