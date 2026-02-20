AI: Empowering Human Creativity and Responsibility

Artificial Intelligence (AI) should enhance human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted during the closing of the India–Spain Conference on Higher Education. Pradhan encouraged Spanish universities to establish campuses in India to foster international educational collaboration.

The minister underscored the importance of democracies leading responsible innovation and highlighted the commitment of India and Spain in achieving this goal. He emphasized that the conference aims to transition from discussion to actionable results, building crucial knowledge bridges for the future.

Spain's Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, noted the start of a collaborative process, with discussions on joint research, student and teacher exchanges, and start-up support. Over 30 Spanish university rectors attended, signaling deep interest in partnership with Indian institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)