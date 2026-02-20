Left Menu

AI: Empowering Human Creativity and Responsibility

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the importance of AI complementing human judgement and ethics at the India–Spain Conference on Higher Education. He encouraged Spanish universities to establish campuses in India for collaborative growth. Discussions also focused on joint research, faculty and student mobility, and support for start-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) should enhance human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted during the closing of the India–Spain Conference on Higher Education. Pradhan encouraged Spanish universities to establish campuses in India to foster international educational collaboration.

The minister underscored the importance of democracies leading responsible innovation and highlighted the commitment of India and Spain in achieving this goal. He emphasized that the conference aims to transition from discussion to actionable results, building crucial knowledge bridges for the future.

Spain's Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, noted the start of a collaborative process, with discussions on joint research, student and teacher exchanges, and start-up support. Over 30 Spanish university rectors attended, signaling deep interest in partnership with Indian institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

