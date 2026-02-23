Campus Clash: Jadavpur University Under Scrutiny

Tensions erupted at Jadavpur University as a postgraduate student, Priyam Chatterjee, was allegedly assaulted during a freshers' program. According to varsity sources, the English department student was forcibly taken from the event and attacked, necessitating medical intervention.

The situation intensified when the alleged assailant group, identified as 'Collective (DSF),' reportedly caused disruption by blocking access to Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative hub housing key offices. Faculty response facilitated Chatterjee's transfer to a nearby hospital.

SFI leadership has suggested this attack may be linked to earlier campus confrontations involving professors and students. As tensions simmer, the university's vice-chancellor's office has yet to release a formal statement on the incident.

