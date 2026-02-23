Left Menu

Campus Clash: Jadavpur University Under Scrutiny

A postgraduate student, Priyam Chatterjee, from Jadavpur University was allegedly assaulted during a freshers' event. The student was reportedly attacked by the DSF group and required medical attention. Tensions rose as the group allegedly prevented access to the administrative building. Connections to a past clash were suggested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:06 IST
Campus Clash: Jadavpur University Under Scrutiny
student
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions erupted at Jadavpur University as a postgraduate student, Priyam Chatterjee, was allegedly assaulted during a freshers' program. According to varsity sources, the English department student was forcibly taken from the event and attacked, necessitating medical intervention.

The situation intensified when the alleged assailant group, identified as 'Collective (DSF),' reportedly caused disruption by blocking access to Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative hub housing key offices. Faculty response facilitated Chatterjee's transfer to a nearby hospital.

SFI leadership has suggested this attack may be linked to earlier campus confrontations involving professors and students. As tensions simmer, the university's vice-chancellor's office has yet to release a formal statement on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England are in a very good place, says Liam Dawson ahead of Pakistan clash

England are in a very good place, says Liam Dawson ahead of Pakistan clash

 Global
2
Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany

Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Rubio travels to meet Caribbean leaders as US squeezes Cuba, Venezuela

UPDATE 1-Rubio travels to meet Caribbean leaders as US squeezes Cuba, Venezu...

 Global
4
UP: 10 peacocks found dead in Ghaziabad village, probe underway

UP: 10 peacocks found dead in Ghaziabad village, probe underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026