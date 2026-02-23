Left Menu

Clash at JNU: Rival Student Groups Blame Each Other Amidst Campus Tensions

A violent clash erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University between Left-backed student groups and the ABVP. This incident followed a protest against the vice-chancellor's comments. Both sides have accused each other of instigating violence, with several students injured. University authorities are investigating and promising strict action against disorderly behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:47 IST
A late-night clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University resulted in injuries to several students, following tensions between Left-affiliated groups and the ABVP. The conflict escalated during a protest against Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who faced calls for resignation over controversial remarks.

Authorities at JNU have committed to taking firm measures against any misconduct, with reports indicating that masked individuals were involved in the violence, which included stone-pelting and physical altercations. Campus videos show rival groups accusing each other of starting the confrontation.

In the aftermath, the administration emphasized maintaining academic activities while investigating the incident. Both student bodies, JNUSU and ABVP, held each other responsible for the unrest, spotlighting the deep-rooted tensions at the university. A 'Long March' to demand the vice-chancellor's resignation is planned.

