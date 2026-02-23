Clash at JNU: Rival Student Groups Blame Each Other Amidst Campus Tensions

A late-night clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University resulted in injuries to several students, following tensions between Left-affiliated groups and the ABVP. The conflict escalated during a protest against Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who faced calls for resignation over controversial remarks.

Authorities at JNU have committed to taking firm measures against any misconduct, with reports indicating that masked individuals were involved in the violence, which included stone-pelting and physical altercations. Campus videos show rival groups accusing each other of starting the confrontation.

In the aftermath, the administration emphasized maintaining academic activities while investigating the incident. Both student bodies, JNUSU and ABVP, held each other responsible for the unrest, spotlighting the deep-rooted tensions at the university. A 'Long March' to demand the vice-chancellor's resignation is planned.