Gunshots at BHU: Unfolding Campus Tension

Gunshots allegedly rang out near a hostel at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), officials reported Sunday. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident. Roshan Mishra, a third-year BA student, claimed he was outside the hostel when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots into the air.

Authorities have filed charges against three suspects reportedly involved, and police efforts to locate them are ongoing. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Banker confirmed that ACP, Bhelupur received information on the firing around 9:30 pm, prompting a swift police response from multiple stations.

The crime scene was examined by officers, who accepted a formal complaint lodged by the students. Following the incident, students found empty shell casings, handing them over to the police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)