Left Menu

Gunshots at BHU: Unfolding Campus Tension

An alleged firing incident occurred outside a hostel at Banaras Hindu University. No injuries were reported. A case has been registered against three individuals. Police are investigating the situation after students recovered empty shell casings. Authorities promptly responded to the situation and gathered evidence from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:29 IST
Gunshots at BHU: Unfolding Campus Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gunshots allegedly rang out near a hostel at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), officials reported Sunday. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident. Roshan Mishra, a third-year BA student, claimed he was outside the hostel when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots into the air.

Authorities have filed charges against three suspects reportedly involved, and police efforts to locate them are ongoing. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Banker confirmed that ACP, Bhelupur received information on the firing around 9:30 pm, prompting a swift police response from multiple stations.

The crime scene was examined by officers, who accepted a formal complaint lodged by the students. Following the incident, students found empty shell casings, handing them over to the police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.

Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar d...

 India
2
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
4
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026