Make counselling, treatment accessible to students: Experts at mental health clinic launch

Accessible mental health services to students and the larger community was essential, experts said during the inauguration of a mental health clinic at a university here on Monday. The 'Mano Sukoon Clinic' unveiled on Monday at Gurugram University will provide expert counselling and treatment services to the university students, schools, and the general public, an official said. More than 500 researchers, senior academicians, and students from India and five other countries participated at a conference held, 'Samanvay 2026', on the occasion. Chief guest at the event, Prof H K Agrawal, Vice-Chancellor of Pt B D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, stressed the need to make mental health services accessible and strengthen them with a scientific approach. He said the 'Samanvay' was a meaningful step toward establishing effective coordination between research and practical applications in the field of mental health. K K Kapila, Emeritus President of the International Road Federation, who was also present at the event highlighted the need for multi-sectoral collaboration. During the programme, a souvenir related to the conference and an edited book compiling research-based articles on various dimensions of mental health were also released. Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Kaushik stated that mental health has become a global concern in the present time, and such international conferences are extremely essential for knowledge sharing, innovation, and policy-making. He emphasised that building a bridge between research and society is the core objective of this event.

