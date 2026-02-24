Govt Rolls Out Major Maths, English and Science Boost for Schools

The Government has unveiled a sweeping package of new Maths, English and Science initiatives, including nationwide science kits and expanded literacy and numeracy supports, in a move aimed at lifting student achievement and closing persistent learning gaps.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the rollout marks a significant step in delivering core curriculum reforms and Budget 2025 commitments, with a strong focus on accelerating students who are falling behind.

“We’re committed to helping young people who are behind to accelerate and to ensuring they have the foundations to set them up for the next steps in their learning journey,” Ms Stanford said.

Targeted Writing Support for 120,000 Students

From next week, Year 6 to Year 10 students who are a year or more behind in writing will gain access to a new structured acceleration programme under the Government’s Make it Write action plan.

At the centre of the initiative is Scribo, a teacher-facilitated 14-week tutoring programme designed to provide targeted literacy support tailored to each student’s needs.

Originally announced for Years 6 to 8, the programme has now been extended through to Year 10, significantly broadening its reach into early secondary schooling — a critical transition point where literacy gaps can widen.

Key features include:

120,000 student licences available to all state and state-integrated schools

Curriculum-aligned content reflecting New Zealand context and culture

Structured support to improve writing, spelling and grammar

Dedicated teacher guidance and implementation support

“The writing tool will help close literacy gaps and strengthen students’ writing, spelling, and grammar,” Ms Stanford said.

The expansion comes amid ongoing concern about literacy achievement levels, with national and international assessments in recent years highlighting declining performance and widening inequities.

Digital Maths Resources Extended to Secondary Schools

Alongside literacy acceleration, the Government is expanding its maths support programme into Years 9 and 10, building on earlier investments in primary schools.

New curriculum-aligned digital maths resources will include:

Digital textbooks

Interactive workbooks

Teacher guidance materials

Professional learning and development for educators

Over the next three years, the initiative is expected to benefit around 140,000 students annually, supporting approximately 6,000 teachers nationwide.

The resources are designed to be flexible, allowing teachers to either adopt them fully or integrate selected components into existing programmes.

“Teachers can choose the extent to which they use the resources, whether in full, or for supplementing existing resources that are working for them,” Ms Stanford said.

The extension into early secondary school reflects feedback from principals and teachers seeking stronger alignment between primary and secondary maths curriculum delivery.

Nationwide Science Kits to Reach Full Coverage by 2027

In a major science investment, the Government has begun rolling out hands-on, curriculum-aligned science kits to primary and intermediate schools, backed by a $40 million investment announced in Budget 2025.

The kits are designed to support practical experimentation and inquiry-based learning in classrooms, helping teachers deliver engaging STEM lessons without needing to source equipment independently.

“New science kits are now rolling out across schools. These will be hands on and curriculum aligned, supporting teachers with bringing science to life in classrooms,” Ms Stanford said.

The initiative aims to achieve full national coverage by early 2027, aligning with the implementation of the new science curriculum.

The Government says early exposure to high-quality science education is critical for building interest in STEM pathways, which are linked to high-growth, high-value sectors of the economy.

“Science is such a fun and interesting part of school for so many young people, full of discovery and experimentation. These kits will provide another great dynamic element to lessons that helps spark interest and knowledge that can lead into new pathways in the future,” Ms Stanford said.

Closing the Equity Gap

The combined literacy, numeracy and science initiatives form part of a broader strategy to raise baseline achievement and reduce inequities across the education system.

The Government has positioned the investment as a “back to basics” approach focused on core skills, structured teaching supports and stronger curriculum alignment.

“This is a Government that has put more resources into the hands of students to help raise achievement and close the equity gap, through careful financial management and prioritisation,” Ms Stanford said.

“Our children and teachers deserve the resources and supports to set them up for success. We’re committed to increasing the number of students to the expected level and to growing potential – our investment today is about fixing the basics, and teaching the basics brilliantly.”

With literacy and numeracy performance under national scrutiny and STEM capability increasingly tied to economic competitiveness, the rollout represents one of the most comprehensive classroom resource expansions in recent years — targeting both foundational skills and future-focused learning.