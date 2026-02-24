French Foreign Minister urges U.S. ambassador to explain no-show

​The U.S. ​ambassador to ‌France, Charles Kushner, ​will regain full access to ‌the French government after he explains his decision not to show ‌up after being summoned on Monday ‌over comments made on the killing of a French far-right activist, France's ⁠Foreign ​Minister ⁠Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.

"He needs to ⁠be able to have this ​discussion with us, with the Quai ⁠d'Orsay (the Foreign Ministry), so that ⁠he ​can resume the normal exercise of his duties as ⁠ambassador in France," Barrot told France Info ⁠radio ⁠station.

