French Foreign Minister urges U.S. ambassador to explain no-show
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:23 IST
The U.S. ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, will regain full access to the French government after he explains his decision not to show up after being summoned on Monday over comments made on the killing of a French far-right activist, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.
"He needs to be able to have this discussion with us, with the Quai d'Orsay (the Foreign Ministry), so that he can resume the normal exercise of his duties as ambassador in France," Barrot told France Info radio station.
