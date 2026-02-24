Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including two crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off from Ranghat in the North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said. The accident occurred around 9.30 am, they said. All five passengers and the two crew members, rescued from mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital, one of the officials said. ''The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,'' a senior Civil Aviation official said. An inquiry has been initiated, he said. Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat said, ''A total of seven people were onboard, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram.'' ''The helicopter took off from Port Blair at around 8.30 am for Ranghat. At 9.10 am, it took off for Mayabunder and was to land at 9.30 am. It, however, ditched into the sea 300 m short of the runway. There were five passengers on board and two crew members. All have been rescued and are safe,'' a Pawan Hans spokesperson told PTI. Pawan Hans Ltd is a central public sector undertaking based in Noida. A relief helicopter has been sent from Port Blair, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)