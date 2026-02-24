Navrachana University Hosts AI DAY 2026 to Promote Practical Understanding of Artificial Intelligence

Navrachana University hosts AI Day 2026 to foster practical understanding of Artificial Intelligence Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 24: At a time when Artificial Intelligence is being discussed at the highest national forums, Navrachana University's Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science (CICS), in collaboration with AtliQ Technologies, hosted AI DAY 2026 - a full-day initiative aimed at fostering practical understanding and informed adoption of AI. The event, themed AI Beyond Theory, focused on separating measurable value from hype and encouraging clarity-led implementation. Held from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Navrachana University campus, the event witnessed participation from more than 200 founders, business owners, technology leaders, engineers, analysts, and students. Rather than limiting the engagement to tool demonstrations, the sessions addressed critical implementation questions - where AI delivers measurable impact, where automation suffices, how organisations should assess return on investment, and how to avoid unnecessary complexity. The keynote sessions were conducted in association with AtliQ Technologies and Codebasics. Dhaval Patel, co-founder of Codebasics and a widely followed data and AI educator with over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, led the sessions. Emphasising clarity over complexity, he highlighted that sustainable AI adoption begins with foundational understanding and structured thinking rather than pursuing advanced tools without context. The sessions focused on practical use cases, structured decision-making frameworks, and measurable outcome-oriented implementation approaches. Prof. Sandeep Vasant, Director, Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science (CICS), said - ''There is often discussion about a technology gap, but equally important is the human gap - the ability and willingness to adapt. While AI is augmenting human capabilities, the human-in-the-loop will always remain pivotal. Those who choose not to engage with it meaningfully may find themselves left behind. History offers perspective - when computers were first introduced, similar concerns were raised about replacement. Instead, humans became integral to their effective use. Artificial Intelligence may reshape certain roles or reduce routine tasks, but it cannot replace human contribution when individuals are equipped and prepared to integrate it thoughtfully. Ultimately, AI will reward those who adapt alongside it.'' Throughout the day, discussions progressed from applied AI scenarios and implementation misconceptions to cost-versus-benefit assessments and models for long-term integration. Emphasis was laid on bridging both technological and human readiness gaps, ensuring that adoption strengthens rather than replaces human judgment. About the Centre for Interdisciplinary Computing Science (CICS) Established to promote interdisciplinary computing research and applied innovation, CICS serves as Navrachana University's dedicated platform for advancing emerging technologies through industry engagement and practical implementation. The Centre focuses on bridging engineering, analytics, and business domains to deliver scalable and socially relevant technology solutions. Among its notable initiatives is Alg AI, a project oriented toward real-world artificial intelligence applications and implementation models. Through structured research, collaboration, and industry integration, CICS aims to strengthen India's evolving technology ecosystem by preparing professionals who can translate advanced computing concepts into measurable outcomes. For more information - https://nuv.ac.in/centre-for-interdisciplinary-computing-science/

