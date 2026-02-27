Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde amid a legal challenge concerning the recent appointment of the Vice Chancellor at Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS) in Bikaner.

A petition filed by R K Bagherwal raises substantial questions about the appointment of Sumant Vyas as Vice Chancellor, asserting it violated University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. Justice Anand Sharma's bench has requested responses from the relevant parties, including the governor, within three weeks.

The petition criticizes the formation of the search committee, chaired inappropriately by an affiliated former head, Tribhuvan Sharma, against UGC norms. The court's intervention seeks to clarify the legality of the process conducted under the governor's orders.

