Crucial Teacher Vacancies Plague Haryana Schools: State Struggles to Fill Posts

In a critical revelation, the Haryana government reported that over 15,000 teaching positions are currently unfilled in the state's government schools, with nearly 5,000 of these vacancies concentrated in Nuh-Mewat. This was disclosed during an assembly session on Friday, following a query by Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the government's commitment to addressing these vacancies swiftly. He noted, however, that direct recruitment and promotions are sometimes delayed by ongoing litigations, hindering the timely completion of the process.

As of January 2026, apart from Nuh-Mewat, vacancies include 925 in Ambala, 1,130 in Gurugram, 1,595 in Palwal, and 1,721 in Yamunanagar. In response to another query, Dhanda confirmed that all government schools in Haryana possess basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water.

