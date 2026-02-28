US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

Left Menu

The United States government will invest an extra $200 million in research on sustainable farming practices, increasing the total funding to over $1 billion. This initiative focuses on reducing pesticide use by finding chemical alternatives. This comes amid controversy over glyphosate, a widely-used weed killer.

The United States plans to bolster its sustainable agriculture efforts, announcing an additional $200 million in funding for research into eco-friendly farming practices. This boost brings the government's investment to a total of over $1 billion.

A key focus of this initiative is to minimize the use of pesticides, seeking alternative methods that could replace chemical crop protection tools. To support this, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will allocate $100 million towards studying cumulative chemical exposures on individual health, along with another $100 million dedicated to developing new methodologies in reducing pesticide reliance.

The HHS, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture, highlighted the importance of these measures. However, President Donald Trump's move to ensure domestic supplies of phosphorus and glyphosate, a commonly-used weed killer, has sparked controversy. This has drawn criticism from activists in the pro-Trump Make America Healthy Again movement, who are concerned about glyphosate's potential health risks.

