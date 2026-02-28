Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Taliban Edge Toward Conflict

Escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan reached a boiling point as Pakistan conducted airstrikes on Afghan cities, alleging they harbor militants aiming to destabilize its government.

Pakistan's strikes on Kabul and Kandahar, among other locations, were met with Afghan retaliatory actions, intensifying the ongoing conflict. The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the potential impact on civilians, urging immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasizing diplomatic resolution.

With Pakistan's military strength and the Taliban's guerrilla warfare expertise, there is rising fear of prolonged conflict. As both sides prepare for potential negotiations, the international community, including Qatar, plays a mediation role to prevent further escalation.