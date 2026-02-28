Blueprint for Better Beginnings: A New Era for Anganwadi Centres

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for a comprehensive plan to outfit Anganwadi centres with dedicated buildings, emphasizing their role in early childhood education for ages 3 to 6. These centres also serve as pre-primary education spaces, requiring child-friendly infrastructure and attractive design.

Adityanath revealed that of the 1.89 lakh operational centres across the state, about 76,000 lack their own buildings. He suggested leveraging corporate social responsibility initiatives and state financial aid for construction. Additionally, prefabricated models and integrated locations within school premises will be explored.

The proposed models for Anganwadi centres will feature play areas, hot meal provisions, low-height wash units, children-friendly toilets, health-check rooms, rainwater harvesting, and nutrition gardens. The initiative aims to align with the state's vision of 'Healthy Childhood - Empowered Uttar Pradesh'.