Blueprint for Better Beginnings: A New Era for Anganwadi Centres

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called for a comprehensive plan to equip Anganwadi centres with dedicated buildings. These centres, vital for early childhood education, will see enhanced infrastructure. CSR initiatives and state funding are expected to assist, aiming for a holistic development approach.

Lucknow | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for a comprehensive plan to outfit Anganwadi centres with dedicated buildings, emphasizing their role in early childhood education for ages 3 to 6. These centres also serve as pre-primary education spaces, requiring child-friendly infrastructure and attractive design.

Adityanath revealed that of the 1.89 lakh operational centres across the state, about 76,000 lack their own buildings. He suggested leveraging corporate social responsibility initiatives and state financial aid for construction. Additionally, prefabricated models and integrated locations within school premises will be explored.

The proposed models for Anganwadi centres will feature play areas, hot meal provisions, low-height wash units, children-friendly toilets, health-check rooms, rainwater harvesting, and nutrition gardens. The initiative aims to align with the state's vision of 'Healthy Childhood - Empowered Uttar Pradesh'.

