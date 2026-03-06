Left Menu

Tripura Legislative Assembly: Shaping Education's Future

The Tripura Legislative Assembly begins a nine-day session starting March 13. Key focuses include the presentation of the 2026-27 Budget and the introduction of bills for three new universities. Discussions will cover topics of public interest, and a new Speaker is yet to be elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:18 IST
Tripura Legislative Assembly: Shaping Education's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Legislative Assembly is gearing up for a pivotal nine-day session beginning March 13. This session, anticipated to set significant educational reforms in motion, will kick off with an address by Governor N Indrasena Reddy.

State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy is set to present the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal on March 16, with discussions expected to focus heavily on new educational initiatives. Three bills are on the agenda, aiming to establish a Tripura University of Health Services, a Technical University, and a Women's University, as cleared by the Business Advisory Committee.

These initiatives, as articulated by Chief Minister Manik Saha, aim to bring structure and focus to the state's medical and technical education sectors, alongside the recognition of women's educational needs. Despite the packed schedule, the appointment of a new Speaker remains unresolved since the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

 India
2
Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Economy

Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Ec...

 Global
3
Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

 South Africa
4
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026