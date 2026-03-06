Tripura Legislative Assembly: Shaping Education's Future

The Tripura Legislative Assembly is gearing up for a pivotal nine-day session beginning March 13. This session, anticipated to set significant educational reforms in motion, will kick off with an address by Governor N Indrasena Reddy.

State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy is set to present the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal on March 16, with discussions expected to focus heavily on new educational initiatives. Three bills are on the agenda, aiming to establish a Tripura University of Health Services, a Technical University, and a Women's University, as cleared by the Business Advisory Committee.

These initiatives, as articulated by Chief Minister Manik Saha, aim to bring structure and focus to the state's medical and technical education sectors, alongside the recognition of women's educational needs. Despite the packed schedule, the appointment of a new Speaker remains unresolved since the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)