Revamping Education in Himachal: Minister's Vision for NEP-2020 Implementation

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, emphasized modernizing the state's educational infrastructure by endorsing new evaluation processes. By integrating technical evaluation and spot assessments, Thakur aims to ensure swift result declarations, targeting a 30-day timeline.

During a meeting of the state-level task force on NEP-2020, Thakur advocated aligning the state's higher education system with the national academic framework. He proposed extending the already successful postgraduate semester system to undergraduate programs for greater academic flexibility.

The minister highlighted the introduction of NEP-2020-aligned programs from 2026-27. These include varied undergraduate programs and more emphasis on vocational education, internships, and skill development. He also called for a ranking system for colleges to boost academic standards and discussed the importance of college autonomy for enhanced skill training opportunities.

