Young Achievers from Madhya Pradesh Shine in UPSC 2025 Results

Madhya Pradesh celebrated remarkable achievements in the UPSC 2025 Civil Services Examination. Ishan Bhatnagar from Bhopal secured the 5th rank, and Pakshal Secretary from Dhar achieved the 8th position, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Their commendable performances elevate the state's prestige nationally and internationally.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the pride these results bring to Madhya Pradesh. He congratulated not only Bhatnagar and Secretary but also other successful candidates, acknowledging their contribution to inspiring the state's youth.

The rigorous journey to success was exemplified by candidates like Anjani Mishra, who ranked 274th, and Pooja Soni. Their dedication, sacrifices, and strategic preparation set a precedent for aspiring civil servants. Overall, 958 candidates qualified, demonstrating the vast competitiveness of the UPSC CSE.