Left Menu

Young Achievers from Madhya Pradesh Shine in UPSC 2025 Results

Bhopal's Ishan Bhatnagar and Dhar's Pakshal Secretary achieved top ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, securing 5th and 8th positions. Their success, along with other candidates from Madhya Pradesh, brings pride to the state and inspires local youth to strive for excellence in civil services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:36 IST
Young Achievers from Madhya Pradesh Shine in UPSC 2025 Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh celebrated remarkable achievements in the UPSC 2025 Civil Services Examination. Ishan Bhatnagar from Bhopal secured the 5th rank, and Pakshal Secretary from Dhar achieved the 8th position, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Their commendable performances elevate the state's prestige nationally and internationally.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the pride these results bring to Madhya Pradesh. He congratulated not only Bhatnagar and Secretary but also other successful candidates, acknowledging their contribution to inspiring the state's youth.

The rigorous journey to success was exemplified by candidates like Anjani Mishra, who ranked 274th, and Pooja Soni. Their dedication, sacrifices, and strategic preparation set a precedent for aspiring civil servants. Overall, 958 candidates qualified, demonstrating the vast competitiveness of the UPSC CSE.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political Tensions

West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political ...

 India
2
Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

 Global
3
Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026