Empowering India's Future: PM Modi's Vision for Education and Creative Economies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant post-budget webinar on March 9, focusing on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships", as per officials.

The webinar will engage policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to discuss how to best implement initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026–27. This will include efforts towards enhancing India's education, skill, and creative economy ecosystems.

A highlight will be Modi's address on the budget's vision for the AVGC-creator economy, where intersections between creativity, culture, and technology are seen as key to growth and job creation. Further, a session led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will tackle the establishment of AVGC Content Creator Labs in educational institutions to bolster the nation's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics sector.

