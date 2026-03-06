Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: PM Modi's Vision for Education and Creative Economies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss key educational and creative initiatives outlined in the Union Budget 2026–27 in a post-budget webinar. The event aims to strengthen India's education, skills, and creative economy, featuring a special focus on AVGC Content Creator Labs in schools and universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:41 IST
Empowering India's Future: PM Modi's Vision for Education and Creative Economies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant post-budget webinar on March 9, focusing on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships", as per officials.

The webinar will engage policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to discuss how to best implement initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026–27. This will include efforts towards enhancing India's education, skill, and creative economy ecosystems.

A highlight will be Modi's address on the budget's vision for the AVGC-creator economy, where intersections between creativity, culture, and technology are seen as key to growth and job creation. Further, a session led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will tackle the establishment of AVGC Content Creator Labs in educational institutions to bolster the nation's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026