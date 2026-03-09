India's Rising Star: Destination Education

India is projected to become one of the fastest-growing study destinations, with an 8% annual increase in inbound student numbers, reaching a base of 58,000 students by 2025, according to a QS report. The report, titled 'Global Student Flows: India,' provides insight into international student mobility regarding India through 2030.

The report highlights India's growth contrast against stricter regulations in traditional Anglophone countries, attracting students drawn by affordability and accessible education. Notably, South Asia remains a key source region, with nearly half of all foreign student enrollments, although challenges like visa approval constraints hinder growth from some countries.

Moving forward, the report identifies three crucial challenges for Indian institutions: addressing the gap between employer reputation and graduate employment outcomes, enhancing academic reputation, and managing infrastructure to support rising enrollment. These will be vital for maintaining India's appeal as a study destination.