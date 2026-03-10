Revolutionizing Public Service: Coursera Partners with India's Mission Karmayogi

In a significant move to bolster the skills of India's civil servants, edtech leader Coursera announced a groundbreaking partnership with the government's Mission Karmayogi on Tuesday.

This collaboration harnesses the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform to offer a series of carefully curated courses. The focus is on providing role-based skills to officials, enhancing their capabilities in designing and delivering public administration programs.

Expressing enthusiasm over the partnership, Chhavi Bhardwaj, CEO of Karmayogi Bharat, emphasized the importance of targeted learning in elevating the quality and efficacy of governmental services.

(With inputs from agencies.)