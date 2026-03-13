JNU Campus in Tumult: Students and Teachers Demand VC's Resignation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is set to witness a 'public inquiry' as the university's Teachers' Association and Students' Union unite against Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. The associations demand her resignation following a student referendum that largely favored her stepping down.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) have decided to present a 'chargesheet' against the VC. The inquiry, expected to unfold on the campus's Sabarmati lawns, will feature presentations to a panel of public personalities. The inquiry is set to include both oral and written submissions accompanied by relevant documents.

Controversies have shrouded the campus since early February, including protests linked to the suspension of student leaders and allegations of administrative failures. The inquiry aims to clarify public views on the alleged damage by the current administration. Proceedings, starting at 5 PM each day, will culminate in a protest performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)