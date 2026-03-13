Security Breach at Jamia Millia Islamia: Students Demand Action

A security breach at Jamia Millia Islamia University's girls' hostel has ignited calls for action among students. Late Thursday, a group of boys entered the premises, sparking a brawl captured in a video circulating on social media. Despite the controversy, the video's authenticity remains unverified by PTI.

Students claim that such security breaches are not isolated incidents, but rather a recurring problem. Sanya, a BA student residing in the hostel, reported multiple boys entering around 9.30 PM, pushing past girls at the gate. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) condemned the breach, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability from the university's administration.

Atikur Rehman, an SFI member, highlighted the disparity in curfew enforcements for female students compared to lax security measures. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for a transparent and timely inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)