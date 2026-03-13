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Soaring High: Principal Fulfills Students' Helicopter Dream

Three talented students from a government school in Rajasthan, India, experienced an unforgettable helicopter ride over Jaipur, thanks to their principal, Rajendra Dhaka. Recognizing their academic excellence, Dhaka personally funded the trip, fulfilling a lighthearted wish and offering the students a view of the city on a 30-minute flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:33 IST
Soaring High: Principal Fulfills Students' Helicopter Dream
principal
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming gesture, a school principal in Rajasthan, India, went above and beyond to reward three outstanding students with an exclusive helicopter ride. Rajendra Dhaka, the principal of Government Mahatma Gandhi School, spearheaded this extraordinary initiative.

The remarkable experience was the result of a simple yet enthusiastic answer from the students, who never imagined that their whimsical wish to fly in a helicopter after excelling in a class test would become a reality. Dhaka arranged for a private helicopter, personally covering the entire cost of Rs 1 lakh.

On a memorable Friday, the three students — Khushi Meghwal, Ranjana Nayak, and Jyoti — along with their principal, took to the skies over Jaipur, marking a milestone for the students who belong to the rural parts of Didwana-Kuchaman district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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