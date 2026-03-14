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Life Transformation Centre: A New Era in Holistic Education

The Life Transformation Centre in Pune, established in memory of Urmila V. Karad, aims to promote holistic development of students through experiential and value-based learning. Guided by five pillars, it reconnects students with nature, society, and their core values, preparing them for a meaningful contribution to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:29 IST
Life Transformation Centre: A New Era in Holistic Education
  • Country:
  • United States

The Life Transformation Centre (LTC), a groundbreaking initiative in higher education, has opened its doors in Pune's Boribel, Daund taluka. The center, honoring Urmila V. Karad, mother of Dr. Rahul V. Karad, is designed to nurture students' development by integrating nature, society, and inner values into their education.

The inauguration welcomed dignitaries such as Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and international shooter Ronjan Sodhi. They underscored the center's mission of aligning students with nature and societal values amid modern distractions. Through its five foundational pillars, LTC aims to forge responsible, self-aware leaders.

Dr. Rahul Karad emphasized that LTC offers a transformative educational experience, steeped in minimalism and mindful living, in line with India's National Education Policy. By promoting experiential learning, it seeks to nurture a generation of socially conscious youth dedicated to strengthening India and fostering global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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