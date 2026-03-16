Historic Kickoff: Mexico Sets Guinness Record with Largest Soccer Class

Mexico has set a new Guinness World Record by hosting the world's largest soccer class, attracting around 9,500 participants to a 40-minute session held at Zocalo Plaza in Mexico City. This notable achievement comes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada.

Guinness World Records judge Alfredo Arista confirmed the attendance and declared the attendees 'officially amazing.' Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada expressed pride in the accomplishment, highlighting the city's capability for extraordinary feats and positioning sport as a universal language of peace.

The soccer class featured men and women of all ages, following guidance from instructors and former Mexican soccer players. This event not only broke the previous record set in Seattle in 2025 but also served to unite the community and kick off preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)