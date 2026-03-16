Left Menu

Historic Kickoff: Mexico Sets Guinness Record with Largest Soccer Class

Mexico achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest soccer class with approximately 9,500 participants in Zocalo Plaza, Mexico City. This remarkable event precedes the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Mexico, and sends a global message of unity through soccer, heavily attended by both locals and former players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 01:48 IST
Historic Kickoff: Mexico Sets Guinness Record with Largest Soccer Class

Mexico has set a new Guinness World Record by hosting the world's largest soccer class, attracting around 9,500 participants to a 40-minute session held at Zocalo Plaza in Mexico City. This notable achievement comes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada.

Guinness World Records judge Alfredo Arista confirmed the attendance and declared the attendees 'officially amazing.' Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada expressed pride in the accomplishment, highlighting the city's capability for extraordinary feats and positioning sport as a universal language of peace.

The soccer class featured men and women of all ages, following guidance from instructors and former Mexican soccer players. This event not only broke the previous record set in Seattle in 2025 but also served to unite the community and kick off preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026