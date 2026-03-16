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Design the Future: CEPT University's Cutting-Edge PG Programs

CEPT University's Faculty of Design invites applications for its 2026 PG programs, offering cutting-edge design education to meet India's evolving design competency landscape. Programs like Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication, and Master's in Furniture Design equip students with specialized skills for industry readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:08 IST
Design the Future: CEPT University's Cutting-Edge PG Programs
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New Delhi [India], March 16: CEPT University's Faculty of Design has opened applications for its postgraduate programs slated for 2026, signaling a fresh chapter in India's design education landscape.

The university's cutting-edge programs, including a Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF), and a Master's in Furniture Design, aim to cultivate industry-ready specialists with advanced technical skills and domain-specific knowledge. Under the leadership of Prof Saleem Bhatri, Dean of the Faculty of Design, these programs offer a blend of multidisciplinary education, addressing modern design challenges and preparing graduates for successful careers in an evolving industry.

In a significant move, CEPT University has partnered with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-based deep-tech startup specializing in construction 3D printing, to establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on campus. This aligns with CEPT's mission to pioneer future-ready construction technologies, further solidifying its status as a premier institution for design and innovation in India.

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