Design the Future: CEPT University's Cutting-Edge PG Programs

New Delhi [India], March 16: CEPT University's Faculty of Design has opened applications for its postgraduate programs slated for 2026, signaling a fresh chapter in India's design education landscape.

The university's cutting-edge programs, including a Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF), and a Master's in Furniture Design, aim to cultivate industry-ready specialists with advanced technical skills and domain-specific knowledge. Under the leadership of Prof Saleem Bhatri, Dean of the Faculty of Design, these programs offer a blend of multidisciplinary education, addressing modern design challenges and preparing graduates for successful careers in an evolving industry.

In a significant move, CEPT University has partnered with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-based deep-tech startup specializing in construction 3D printing, to establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on campus. This aligns with CEPT's mission to pioneer future-ready construction technologies, further solidifying its status as a premier institution for design and innovation in India.