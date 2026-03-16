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Punjab Pioneers with Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University Bill

The Punjab Assembly passed bills including the Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University Bill, 2026. The university in Sri Anandpur Sahib will offer India's first specialized courses in defence, aerospace, and quantum computing. The initiative promises transformative educational opportunities and significant investment in technology-driven learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:13 IST
Punjab Pioneers with Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly has approved two significant bills, including the Shri Guru Teg Bahadur World Class University Bill, 2026. This bill aims to establish north India's first institute offering specialized courses in fields such as defence and quantum computing, marking a monumental step in the region's educational landscape.

Situated in the historic Sri Anandpur Sahib, the university intends to keep the Sikh legacy alive by honoring Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and Sri Guru Gobind Singh. The initiative is not only a tribute to their sacrifices but is also poised to transform education with a focus on emerging technologies and strategic studies.

The university, near a major highway for better access, is projected to cater to over 10,000 students within a decade, fostering job growth and innovation in the region. With a budget of Rs 300 crore over three years, the state government underscores this project as a priority, promising to meet funding needs as they arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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