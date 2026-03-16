LPG Cylinder Theft Sparks Concerns in Local Schools
A primary school in Sarai Sahay village was the target of a theft involving an LPG cylinder intended for mid-day meals. The incident highlights increased concerns over the rise in LPG cylinder thefts amidst fears of supply shortages. Police have arrested one suspect, while another is being sought.
- Country:
- India
An LPG cylinder, crucial for preparing mid-day meals, was allegedly stolen from a primary school in Sarai Sahay village, triggering alarm over increasing thefts. The theft occurred under the jurisdiction of Dariyabad police station. Local authorities are investigating, and one suspect has been apprehended.
Furqan Ahmad, a local resident, noticed suspicious activity involving two youths and a cylinder in nearby fields, leading to an arrest. The detainee, identified as Giyas, confessed to the theft and implicated an accomplice named Lavkush, who initially fled with the cylinder.
Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar confirmed the recovery of the stolen cylinder. Giyas has been jailed, and efforts continue to apprehend Lavkush. The theft underscores heightened concerns regarding potential LPG shortages and their impact on local communities.
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