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Tripura Faces Backlash as Assembly Passes Private University Bills

The Tripura Assembly passed three bills to establish new private universities despite opposition protests. The bills sparked concern over lack of proper scrutiny, accreditation issues, and fear of commercialization in education. Opposition leaders criticized the government for risking students' futures and ignoring demands for thorough examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:07 IST
Tripura Faces Backlash as Assembly Passes Private University Bills
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Assembly has approved three controversial bills allowing the establishment of private universities, amid notable opposition protest. The International University Tripura Bill 2026, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University Bill 2026, and Science Technology Allied Skill University 2026 were passed by voice vote despite resistance.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman advocated for sending the bills to a select committee for meticulous scrutiny, highlighting potential oversights. Chief Minister Manik Saha defended the decision, asserting it was in the state's best interest following thorough cabinet discussions.

Despite the bills' approval, discord arose as CPI(M) and Congress MLAs exited the Assembly in protest, while BJP allies remained silent. Opposition cited concerns over the lack of UGC, NIRF, and NAAC accreditation, suspecting government motives of promoting private universities for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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