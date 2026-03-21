New Bill Aims to Transform Central Armed Police Forces
The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, is set to be introduced to regulate recruitment and service conditions in CAPFs. This comes after a Supreme Court decision to reduce IPS officer deputations, addressing grievances of CAPF officers and enhancing operational efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. This legislative proposal seeks to streamline recruitment and service conditions for Group-A general duty officers and other officers within the CAPFs.
The bill comes in response to a Supreme Court directive mandating a reduction in the deputation of IPS officers to CAPFs, following a review call last year. The apex court emphasized the need for a cadre review to resolve long-standing issues within the forces.
The proposed changes aim to address grievances of CAPF officers regarding career stagnation and enhance their involvement in decision-making processes, ensuring better internal-security and border protection capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CAPFs
- Bill
- 2026
- Amit Shah
- Rajya Sabha
- Supreme Court
- IPS officers
- deputation
- legislation
- security
ALSO READ
CAPF Veterans Push for Supreme Court Rulings and Legislative Reforms Amid Growing Tensions
India Seeks IPS Officers for Key UN Roles in Africa
Supreme Court Emphasizes Equal Household Participation in Marriage
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Key Accused in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam
Supreme Court Defends Criticism and Announces Review Committee for NCERT Textbook