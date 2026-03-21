New Bill Aims to Transform Central Armed Police Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. This legislative proposal seeks to streamline recruitment and service conditions for Group-A general duty officers and other officers within the CAPFs.

The bill comes in response to a Supreme Court directive mandating a reduction in the deputation of IPS officers to CAPFs, following a review call last year. The apex court emphasized the need for a cadre review to resolve long-standing issues within the forces.

The proposed changes aim to address grievances of CAPF officers regarding career stagnation and enhance their involvement in decision-making processes, ensuring better internal-security and border protection capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)