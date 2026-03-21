Left Menu

New Bill Aims to Transform Central Armed Police Forces

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, is set to be introduced to regulate recruitment and service conditions in CAPFs. This comes after a Supreme Court decision to reduce IPS officer deputations, addressing grievances of CAPF officers and enhancing operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:42 IST
New Bill Aims to Transform Central Armed Police Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. This legislative proposal seeks to streamline recruitment and service conditions for Group-A general duty officers and other officers within the CAPFs.

The bill comes in response to a Supreme Court directive mandating a reduction in the deputation of IPS officers to CAPFs, following a review call last year. The apex court emphasized the need for a cadre review to resolve long-standing issues within the forces.

The proposed changes aim to address grievances of CAPF officers regarding career stagnation and enhance their involvement in decision-making processes, ensuring better internal-security and border protection capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026