Cuban Capital's Water Crisis Worsens Amid Energy Crunch

Havana's residents are in turmoil as fuel shortages and an unstable power grid have left many without water. The capital's state water utility, Aguas de La Habana, stated that pumping schedules and water supply have been impacted by a lack of electricity.

Inhabitant Lazaro Noblet described the daily effort to collect water, highlighting, 'People are hauling water and waiting for the water truck.' The shortage is tied to reduced oil imports due to heightened U.S. sanctions following Venezuela's political crisis. Under President Trump, oil shipments to Cuba were cut, endangering the fragile power infrastructure.

The crisis echoes past struggles, as Maria de Jesus Rusindo notes the persistent issue since 2021. In a different district, Alfonso Pedro Gonzalez finds his roof tank dry, relying on scarce truck deliveries, which must be boiled for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)