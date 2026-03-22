University of Jammu Syllabus Controversy: A Balancing Act in Modern Political Thought?

The University of Jammu is facing a syllabus backlash as its committee recommends excising chapters on Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah from the MA political science program. This decision follows protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), prompting a re-evaluation of course content.

Faculty members, led by HoD Prof Baljit Singh Mann, reached a unanimous decision on March 22 to propose the removal of these topics. The recommendation, sparked by student protests, aims to address concerns over teaching figures linked with India's partition.

The resolution has been forwarded to the university's Board of Studies for further deliberation. While the administration initially justified the syllabus, highlighting diverse ideologies, dissent continues, signaling ongoing contention in academic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)