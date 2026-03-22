Left Menu

University of Jammu Syllabus Controversy: A Balancing Act in Modern Political Thought?

The University of Jammu's committee proposed removing Pakistan-related topics from MA political science syllabus following ABVP protests. The debate centers on the inclusion of Jinnah, sparking academic and student disagreements. The Board of Studies will review the recommendation, emphasizing diverse ideological perspectives and historical understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:07 IST
University of Jammu Syllabus Controversy: A Balancing Act in Modern Political Thought?
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Jammu is facing a syllabus backlash as its committee recommends excising chapters on Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah from the MA political science program. This decision follows protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), prompting a re-evaluation of course content.

Faculty members, led by HoD Prof Baljit Singh Mann, reached a unanimous decision on March 22 to propose the removal of these topics. The recommendation, sparked by student protests, aims to address concerns over teaching figures linked with India's partition.

The resolution has been forwarded to the university's Board of Studies for further deliberation. While the administration initially justified the syllabus, highlighting diverse ideologies, dissent continues, signaling ongoing contention in academic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026