University of Jammu Syllabus Controversy: A Balancing Act in Modern Political Thought?
The University of Jammu's committee proposed removing Pakistan-related topics from MA political science syllabus following ABVP protests. The debate centers on the inclusion of Jinnah, sparking academic and student disagreements. The Board of Studies will review the recommendation, emphasizing diverse ideological perspectives and historical understanding.
- Country:
- India
The University of Jammu is facing a syllabus backlash as its committee recommends excising chapters on Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah from the MA political science program. This decision follows protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), prompting a re-evaluation of course content.
Faculty members, led by HoD Prof Baljit Singh Mann, reached a unanimous decision on March 22 to propose the removal of these topics. The recommendation, sparked by student protests, aims to address concerns over teaching figures linked with India's partition.
The resolution has been forwarded to the university's Board of Studies for further deliberation. While the administration initially justified the syllabus, highlighting diverse ideologies, dissent continues, signaling ongoing contention in academic discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)