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Student Agitation at Presidency University: A Call for Autonomy and Democracy

Students at Presidency University demand the institution conduct its own entrance exams and call for immediate elections to its Internal Complaints Committee and student union. They also question the implementation of the National Education Policy and reject existing undemocratic sports and cultural boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:18 IST
Student Agitation at Presidency University: A Call for Autonomy and Democracy
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At Presidency University, a sit-in protest by the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India entered its second day, with demands focusing on autonomy in the admission process, currently governed by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.

Protesters, led by spokesperson Ushashree Mitra, called for in-house entrance examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. They also sought promptly held elections for the Internal Complaints Committee and the students' union, emphasizing the need for democratic processes within the institution.

Concerns were also raised about the National Education Policy's impact on course structures, with students demanding clarity on this issue. Additionally, there was a rejection of current sports and cultural boards, labeled as 'undemocratic,' and a demand for student-elected representatives on committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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