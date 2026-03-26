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JGU's Unprecedented Leap in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved remarkable rankings in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, positioning itself as a leading global institution from India. With significant jumps in Law, Politics, and Business studies, JGU demonstrates excellence and sets new benchmarks for Indian higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:35 IST
JGU's Unprecedented Leap in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026
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O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in India has made significant strides in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, establishing itself as a prominent global educational force. The institution achieved high rankings in disciplines such as Law, Politics, and Business, underscoring its rise as a key player in international higher education.

Law & Legal Studies at JGU marked a historic milestone, ranking #35 globally—the highest for an Indian law school in QS history. Politics & International Studies entered the top 100, soaring 145 places, while Business & Management Studies experienced a dramatic 300-position jump, securing a spot in the 151–200 global bracket.

This success is attributed to JGU's visionary leadership, talented faculty, and dedicated students who collectively foster a culture of excellence. As JGU continues to push boundaries and innovate, it reinforces India's growing stature in global education and sets the stage for future advancements in the higher education sector.

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