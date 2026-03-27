Indian Agri Institutions Make History in QS World Rankings

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions have achieved a historic milestone by appearing in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for the first time, placing India on the global academic map in agricultural research.

Notably, the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly ranked in the 51-100 band for Veterinary Science, making it the only Indian institution to feature among the world's top 100 in this category. The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi debuted in the 151-200 band for Agriculture and Forestry.

The rankings, released by UK-based analytics firm QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluated over 21,000 academic programs from more than 1,900 universities worldwide. These achievements reflect the institutions' advanced contributions to agri-food and health systems, aligning with the broader Viksit Bharat agenda emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)