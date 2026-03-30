Parents Protest Fee Hike at Delhi Private Schools

On Monday, the Delhi Parent Association took their grievances to the streets, staging a protest outside the Directorate of Education. They accused two private schools in Delhi of coercive tactics to enforce an alleged unwarranted fee hike.

Parents claim that the schools struck students' names from their rolls and withheld their progress cards for fees not paid, despite protests and directives from the education authorities. The schools, however, argue that court rulings exempt them from prior approval before revising fees.

The matter has now reached the Delhi High Court. While limited relief was provided, the broader issue remains unresolved. Parents have called for immediate intervention to restore students' rights and ensure educational stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)